Joe Walsh announces lineup for 2023 VetsAid

Joe Walsh is once again getting some big-name artists together to help veterans.

The Eagles guitarist just announced the lineup for his seventh annual VetsAid concert, taking place November 12 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, California, the first time the concert is being held at an outdoor venue.

This year’s concert will be headlined by Jeff Lynne’s ELO, marking their first show in four years, along with Walsh and special guest Stephen Stills. Other artists on the bill include The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

“VetsAid is back for 2023 and we’re taking it outside in beautiful San Diego to support California’s veteran population.” Walsh explains. “My friends and I will see you under the stars this November 12th!”

Proceeds from the concert will be donated directly to charities helping veterans. This year’s concert will specifically help organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California. In the seven years Walsh has been holding the VetsAid concerts, the organization has given out $3 million in grants.

Tickets for this year’s show go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. PT.

