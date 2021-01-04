Joe Walsh hopes playing music live again will help in the recovery "from this train wreck we call 2020"

Credit: Myriam Santos

Joe Walsh says he’s glad to put 2020 behind him.

And although it’s unclear when artists will be able to return to touring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the longtime Eagles guitarist tells ABC Audio that he can’t wait to start playing live shows, which he believes will be a unifying influence on people during this contentious time.

“One thing I found is…you might disagree with the five people sitting around you about everything, but if you’re at a concert, the only thing that matters is the music,” Walsh maintains. “And that’s a great thing that music has, a place to come together and just be, and go home happy. And I think that’s really important in the recovery from this train wreck that we call 2020.”

Meanwhile, Joe tells ABC Audio that he has “a real positive take on the future.”

“I didn’t until the election, but I do now,” he admits. “And I want to participate in and help people with a very slow recovery from this once the vaccines are done.”

Walsh says he’s been talking to his fellow Eagles, and everyone is itching to perform for their fans again.

“It’s like, we don’t know what to do,” he explains. “I mean, when you go play concerts for 40 years, that’s what you do and it’s part of you.”

The Eagles’ 2021 tour schedule currently is slated to launch with an August 28-29 stand at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Walsh says the COVID-19 lockdown has given him “some quality time” to look at himself outside of being a rock star.

“I think a lot of us have,” he notes, “and, hopefully, we can come out of this better.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.