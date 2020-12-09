Joe Walsh promises that the 2020 virtual VetsAid benefit concert will be "a great evening for everybody"

Courtesy of VetsAid

The 2020 edition of Joe Walsh‘s star-studded annual VetsAid benefit concert, which, as previously reported, will be a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place this Saturday, December 12.

With this year’s lineup featuring more than 30 artists, Walsh tells ABC Audio that he expects the show, dubbed VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays, to “be a great evening for everybody to just sit back and relax and enjoy, ’cause…it’s one act you like after another, for a couple hours.”

Among the music stars slated to perform along with Walsh are Jon Bon Jovi, Daryl Hall, Jimmy Buffett, Richard Marx, Alice Cooper, Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, Gwen Stefani, Steven Van Zandt, Melissa Etheridge, Willie Nelson, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Jewel, Joe’s current Eagles band mate Vince Gill and many more.

Explaining how the show will be presented, Walsh notes, “I’m gonna be in my living room, and all of the [other] artists will be in their living room, with an acoustic guitar.”

Walsh will co-host the benefit with comedian, actor and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, who has served as an emcee at every VetsAid.

In addition to the live acoustic performances, archival footage from previous VetsAid events will be shown featuring Ringo Starr, Don Henley, The Doobie Brothers, ZZ Top, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow and others.

As Joe points out, “We have three years of live concerts that nobody really has seen, except for the people that were there, ’cause we didn’t stream ’em.”

Tickets are available at Vetsaid.veeps.com, and the show will stream at the same website starting at 6 p.m. ET on December 12.

Walsh explains that the event’s beneficiaries are “nonprofits with a proven track record of helping vets and their families.”



Visit VetsAid.org for more details.

