Joe Walsh releases collaborative ‘Prayers’ EP recorded with virtuoso Indian musician Amjad Ali Khan

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has teamed up with acclaimed Indian musician, composer and singer Amjad Ali Khan for a three-song collaborative EP titled Prayers that brings the sounds of the East and the West together while raising money for healthcare workers.

Prayers, which was released today on digital formats, features spiritual-themed songs titled “Healing Love,” “Goddess” and “Hope (We Shall Overcome).”

Walsh met Ali Khan, who is a virtuoso on the Indian stringed instrument the sarod, during a visit to India a few years ago. After the two performed together at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, Joe invited Amjad and his two sons, who also play the sarod, to come to Los Angeles and work on a musical project together.

The recordings featured on Prayers were the product of sessions that took place at Walsh’s home during the summer of 2020. Joe also asked a number of LA-based musicians to contribute to the project, including Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone, legendary session drummer Jim Keltner, keyboardist Joe Vitale, and lauded session bassists Nathan East, Lee Sklar and Abe Laborial Sr.

Regarding his collaboration with Ali Khan, Walsh says, “It was one of my life’s most treasured experiences. It was as if our souls united in a symphony of shared love for music in its purest form. The music we created was stronger than our individual abilities.”

Joe also notes that while working on the tracks during the COVID-19 lockdown, he felt that the music had “healing properties,” which has inspired him to donate his proceeds from Prayers to IntraHealth International, an organization that supports healthcare workers and social-justice workers around the world.

