Joe Walsh talks plans for new Eagles, solo music; his VetsAid charity announces grant recipients

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh says being stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic has him and his band mates champing at the bit to get back out on tour, but he also reveals that the crisis may also result in some interesting new music from him and his famous group.

The 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells USA Today that he’s been writing some new solo material, but notes with a laugh, “I gotta be careful there. My first song was, ‘We’re all gonna die!’ And I thought, wait a minute. Maybe I should wait a couple days and try again.”

As for the Eagles, Walsh says, “I think…when we get back together and get to work, we’re going to talk about the experience that we had and maybe come up with some music. He adds, “[Right now,] it’s kind of hard to get a handle on it. But when things get better, I think a lot of people are going to be writing about the experience.”

Meanwhile, last month, Walsh hosted the 2020 edition of his star-studded annual VetsAid benefit concert, which, as you’d expect, was a virtual event because of the pandemic. The event raises money for various veterans services organizations.

The latest benefit concert brought in $250,000, and VetsAid has just announced the 17 organizations that will receive grants from the money that was raised.

Among the charities receiving $25,000 — the largest VetsAid grant — the Travis Manion Foundation, Soldiers’ Angels, Combined Arms, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

For more details about VetsAid, including a full list of 2020 grant recipients, visit VetsAid.org.

