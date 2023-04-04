Joe Walsh & Willie Nelson added to Stephen Stills’ autism benefit

courtesy of Light Up the Blues

Joe Walsh and Willie Nelson have been added to Stephen Stills’ upcoming autism benefit, Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6. The event, hosted by Stills and his wife, Kristen, takes place April 22 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sharon Van Etten also joins the lineup, which already includes Stills with his sons Chris and Oliver; Neil Young in his first concert appearance since September 2019; and Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real. Comedian Jeff Garlin is on board as host, and Amanda Kloots and Camryn Manheim will be appearing as presenters.

Proceeds from the Light Up The Blues 6 benefit will support Autism Speaks, which is “dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.”

