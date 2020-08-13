Joe Walsh's 2020 VetsAid concert to be replaced this year by virtual event due to COVID crisis

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh has announced that the fourth annual edition of his VetsAid charity concert “will not be moving forward as a live and in person event” this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show originally was supposed to take place at a venue in the Midwest during Veterans Day weekend in November. Instead, Walsh reports in a statement that “a special VetsAid virtual event [will be held] this holiday season that our fans can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their homes.”

As with the previous VetsAid shows, the virtual event will raise funds for various organizations that support veterans services around the U.S.

The longtime Eagles guitarist adds, “I have been personally affected by this virus. A close friend of mine was taken suddenly, unexpectedly and far too young by COVID-19. I ask you all to please wash your hands, to socially distance and, for the sake of your friends, family and fellow Americans, to wear a mask when you leave the house. We’re all in this together.”

Among the stars that have joined Walsh to perform at previous VetsAid concerts are Ringo Starr, The Doobie Brothers, Don Henley, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, and popular country artists Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton.

By Matt Friedlander

