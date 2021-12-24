Joe Walsh’s 2021 VetsAid livetream event now available ’til New Year’s Day; Dec. 27 live chat added

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh has extended the availability of the online stream of his recent fifth annual VetsAid benefit concert — dubbed “The Basement Show” — from December 25 through New Year’s Day.

The ticketed event, which premiered on December 18, is available now at Veeps.com, with all proceeds going to organizations that provide veterans services.

“I’d like to give a big thank you to everyone who has streamed our 5th Annual VetsAid show!” Walsh says. “With many holiday plans being altered, adjusted or canceled due to the pandemic, many fans have asked us to extend the viewing period so their families can enjoy the show over the holidays, so let’s keep the party going and raise money for our veterans!”

Walsh will also be taking part in a special “watch along” event on December 27 — he’ll be in the Veeps.com chat room starting at 8 p.m. ET that day.

As previously reported, this year’s VetsAid event was streamed live from the longtime Eagles guitarist’s basement studio and featured Joe performing with a backing group that included Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench and three legendary session musicians: guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Lee Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel. Special guests included Walsh’s brother-in-law, Ringo Starr.

Unaired footage from the four previous VetsAid events was included in this year’s presentation, as well as recently shot footage of Walsh’s visit to the US VETS facility in Long Beach, California. During his visit, Joe treated veterans to a performance of his hit “Life’s Been Good.”

The VetsAid show also featured a tour of Walsh’s studio and part of his personal guitar collection, as well as a Q&A session during which he answered fan-submitted questions.

