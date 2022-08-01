Joe Walsh’s 2022 VetsAid concert to feature James Gang reunion, Dave Grohl, NIN, The Black Keys & more

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh‘s sixth annual VetsAid benefit concert is scheduled for November 13 in Columbus, Ohio and will feature a reunion of his old band James Gang — with drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — for what’s being billed as their final performance or “One Last Ride.”

The event’s lineup also features Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders and The Black Keys.

Walsh, who spent part of his youth growing up in Columbus and went to college at Ohio’s Kent State University, wanted to create an all-Ohio bill for the concert, which this year will specifically support Ohio veterans and their families.

The James Gang and NIN formed in Cleveland, The Black Keys are from Akron, The Breeders hail from Dayton, and Grohl was born in Warren.

“It all started in Ohio,” says Walsh. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends.”

The 2022 VetsAid concert will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. ET atTicketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, August 3, starting at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visitVetsAid.org.

This marks the first time since 2019 that the show will be held live and in person after being aired as a streaming event in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, VetsAid has distributed $2 million in grants to charities that support veterans and their families.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.