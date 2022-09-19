Joe Walsh’s all-star VetsAid 2022 concert to be livestreamed globally

Courtesy of VetsAid

The sixth annual edition of Joe Walsh‘s star-studded VetsAid benefit concert takes place November 13 in Columbus, Ohio, and will be livestreamed globally at 6 p.m ET via the Veeps platform.

Livestream passes and limited-edition merch bundles are available now at VetsAid.Veeps.com.

As previously reported, VetsAid 2022 will take place at Nationwide Arena and will feature performances by Walsh’s recently reunited James Gang, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders and The Black Keys.

The James Gang will be joined by Grohl during their set, which is being billed as the group’s final performance, dubbed “One Last Ride.”

All of the performers on this year’s VetsAid bill have connections to Ohio. Proceeds raised by the concert and livestream will be donated to charities that specifically support Ohio veterans and their families.

“The arena show sold so fast that we just had to find a way to share the James Gang reunion and this historic night of Ohio rock and roll with more fans across America and the world,” Walsh says about organizing the livestream. “We at VetsAid learned how to livestream over the past two years so I’m proud to partner again with Veeps to bring this show directly to fans … so that we can raise even more money for Ohio vets and their families.”

Meanwhile, VetsAid has launched a contest offering fans who donate to the campaign the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the concert that includes round-trip airfare, lodging, premium seats, access to the VIP lounge, dinner for two and a coffee date with Walsh the day before the show. Visit Fandiem.com/VetsAid to enter.

In addition, fans participating in the livestream will have the chance to donate funds during the event.

