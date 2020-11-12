Joe Walsh's star-studded virtual 2020 VetsAid concert to be held in December

Courtesy of VetsAid

Back in August, Joe Walsh announced that his fourth annual VetsAid charity concert would be presented as a virtual event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now full details of the 2020 fundraiser have been revealed.

The show is a ticketed event dubbed VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays that will be streamed live on December 12 at VetsAid.veeps.com starting at 6 p.m. ET. It will feature an impressive performance lineup that includes Walsh, Daryl Hall, Jon Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, Richard Marx, Gwen Stefani, Steven Van Zandt and many others.

Also on the bill are Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Drew Carey, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vince Gill, The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers, Ben Harper, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Billy Bob Thornton and more.

In addition, previously unseen footage from the first three VetsAid concerts will be shown during the special, as will messages and stories from various artists.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 18, at 12 p.m. EST at VetsAid.veeps.com, and discounts will be available for active-duty military personnel and veterans.

“Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times,” Walsh says in a statement. “During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can’t think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs.”

As with the previous VetsAid shows, the virtual event will raise funds for various organizations that support veterans services around the U.S. Recipients will be announced soon.

By Matt Friedlander

