Joe Walsh’s VetsAid hands out $650,000 in grants to Ohio veterans organizations

Courtesy of VetsAid

Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid charity concert took place last November, and it raised a lot of money to help veterans organizations.

The Eagles guitarist just announced his organization has handed out $650,000 in grants to charities in Ohio, including $75,000 in grants to seven organizations: the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Buckeye Chapter, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, the Travis Manion Foundation, Save a Warrior Fund, the QL+ Foundation, Hire Heroes USA and the National Veterans Memorial & Museum.

In addition, $58,000 went to Combined Arms, $15,000 went to Canine Companions and $12,000 went to VFW Post 9857 in Columbus, Ohio, with Stockhands Horses for Healing, Resurrecting Lives Foundation, Back the Heroes Rumble, Task Force 20, Pegasus Farm and Rickenbacker Military Families each receiving $5,000.

The 2022 VetsAid took place in Ohio and saw a reunion of Walsh’s James Gang, along with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

