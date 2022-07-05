Joey Chestnut Is The GOAT of Competitive Eating

In the world of championship hot dog eating, there is no doubt Joey Chestnut is the GOAT. Yesterday at Coney Island, Joey won his 15th title in the last 16 years, but he “only” downed 63 wieners. That’s way off his record of 76, but he was still 20 dogs ahead of his closest competitor……PLUS…During the contest, a protestor with a sign and Darth Vader mask bumped into Joey. He INSTANTLY took the person down with a chokehold, and went BACK TO EATING! And he still went on to win! The women’s champ was Miki Sodu, winning her 8th championship by eating 40 hot dogs.