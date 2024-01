Two boy banders are teaming up to tour.

NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone has announced an upcoming tour with the Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean.

The duo will hit the road this March with their “A Legendary Night Tour,” where they’ll perform the biggest hits from each of their bands.

The pair will make stops in New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston and Florida. The official pre-sale, including VIP packages, goes live on Jan. 10th.

Which boy band is your favorite? I’m a BSB Girl!

(PageSix)