John Cameron Mitchell To Play Joe Exotic

There’s a series coming out about “Tiger King” Joe Exotic and John Cameron Mitchell has been cast as the lead.

Joe Exotic, the limited series, will be based on the Wondery Podcast that also sparked the Netflix series that introduced Exotic to the world.

Mitchell, who grew up as a gay man in Texas, says he’s “thrilled to take on the role of this modern-day antihero.”

Kate McKinnon will also be in the film as Carol Baskin. Look for the limited series to air on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Will you be watching the limited series? What do you think of Mitchell being cast as Joe Exotic?