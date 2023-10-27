John Carpenter Making a Rare Talk Show Appearance

Filmmaker John Carpenter is about to make a rare television appearance.

Tonight, the horror film director will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the first time in decades.

As of late, John has been making press visits to promote his series Suburban Screams, which premiered on Peacock earlier this month.

Before Suburban Screams, John Carpenter hadn’t worked on anything since 2010. This will be his first late-night appearance since 1999.

What are your top three John Carpenter films? What is about John Carpenter films that keep you locked in?