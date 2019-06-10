John Cena Officially Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’

It’s official! John Cena is joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9.

Back in April Vin Diesel teased about the casting.

No word on who his character will be except that he will be a “badass.”

Dwayne Johnson will not be returning for the 9th installment.

Vin Diesel is producing the movie through his One Race Films.

The movie is set for May 22, 2020 release.

Will you miss The Rock in the 9th installment? What was your favorite Fast & Furious movie?