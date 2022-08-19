John Corbett Will Join ‘And Just Like That’ To Reprise His Role As Aidan

Reportedly, John Corbett will be joining the cast of And Just Like That for season 2 of the Sex and The City reboot.

He will reprise his role as Aidan and the rumor is that his role will be a significant part of season 2, but there are no further details about his involvement.

Last year, Corbett told fans that he would be part of season 1 of the show, but fans were disappointed because he did not appear in the first season.

Nothing has been confirmed by the showrunner of the series nor has HBO Max confirmed the addition of John Corbett to season 2.

Do you think the Sex and The City reboot is as good as the original series?