John Densmore, Chris Hillman to take part in upcoming virtual interviews about their recent books

Hachette Books; BMG Books

A pair of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who recently released memoirs, Doors drummer John Densmore and Byrds bassist Chris Hillman, will discuss their respective books during upcoming installments of the hallowed institution’s Virtual Interview Series.

Both events are free, and will be viewable at the Rock Hall’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Q&A with Densmore will take place this Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. ET. The interview coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors’ classic sixth studio album, L.A. Woman.

John will chat about his book The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), which features his reflections and stories about various creative people he has encountered over the years, including music legends like his late Doors band mates Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, Lou Reed and others.

Hillman’s interview is scheduled for May 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Chris will talk about his autobiography Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond, which delves deeply into his life story and his long, influential music career. In addition to his tenure with The Byrds, Chris’ musical journey included stints with The Flying Burrito Brothers, the Stephen Stills-fronted Manassas, Souther-Hillman-Furay and The Desert Rose Band, as well as work as a solo artist.

After Hillman discusses the book, acclaimed country artist Marty Stuart will join the chat as a special guest. In 2018, Stuart and his group the Fabulous Superlatives teamed with Hillman and his Byrds band mate Roger McGuinn for a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Byrds’ pioneering country-rock album Sweetheart of the Rodeo.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.