John Entwistle’s solo career subject of new box set coming in May

Demon Music Group

The solo career of The Who’s late bassist John Entwistle will be the subject of a new CD box set coming in May.

The Ox Box Set, dropping May 10, will feature Entwistle’s six solo albums — 1971’s Smash Your Head Against the Wall, 1972’s Whistle Rymes, 1973’s Rigor Mortis Sets In, 1975’s Mad Dog, 1981’s Too Late the Hero and 1996’s The Rock — with each CD containing bonus tracks made up of outtakes, demos and early versions of songs. The set will also include a 28-page booklet.

Also on May 10, three of Entwistle’s solo albums will be reissued separately on 140g colored vinyl. Smash Your Head Against the Wall will be released on green vinyl, its first vinyl release since 1981. Whistle Rymes will be released on red vinyl, its first time on vinyl since 1973, and Rigor Mortis Sets In will be released on orange vinyl, becoming its first vinyl release since 1974.

Both the box set and the individual colored vinyl releases are available for preorder now.

This isn’t the first time Entwistle’s solo career has been the subject of a new release. Back in November, all six albums, including bonus tracks, debuted on digital services.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.