John Fogerty and his children among guests lined up for new season of AXS TV's 'The Big Interview'

Musical families are the focus of the upcoming ninth season of the Dan Rather-hosted AXS TV series The Big Interview, which premieres April 14.

Among the guests this season will be former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty and his three youngest children — sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy. Fogerty and his kids, who have been recording together recently under the name Fogerty’s Factory, will be featured on an episode that debuts on April 28.

The new season’s first episode feature Lady A singer Hillary Scott and her husband, country drummer Chris Tyrrell. Up next, on April 21, Rather will welcome Beastie Boys member Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and his wife, Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna.

The other new episodes will feature acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and his wife and collaborator Amanda Shires on May 5; rapper Lil Jon and his son, in-demand DJ Slade, on May 12; and pop singer/songwriter Michelle Branch and her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, on May 19.

The interviews for this season were conducted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic either via Zoom or socially distanced in person.

The Big Interview airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

