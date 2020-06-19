John Fogerty, Cyndi Lauper appearing on Harry Connick Jr.-hosted COVID-themed special airing Sunday

Myriam Santos; Helen Maybanks

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, a TV special hosted by Harry Connick Jr. celebrating those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, airs this Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The two-hour program will feature a variety of music stars, including John Fogerty and Cyndi Lauper.

The special will follow Connick and his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, on an RV road trip from their home in Connecticut to Harry’s hometown of New Orleans, while capturing them thanking essential workers along the way.

The special will end with musical performances in the Big Easy featuring Connick and New Orleans artists like Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty teaming up with other stars.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Harry shared some details about the musical performances, which he noted included “a lot of really cool mixes that you wouldn’t think of.”

Connick revealed that Fogerty will play his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Proud Mary” on a riverboat with Louisiana zydeco artist Rockin’ Dopsie Jr.

As for Lauper, she collaborated with Thomas on a rendition of Irma’s popular tune “It’s Raining.”

“[L]ucky me to be able to witness that,” Connick gushed.



Other artists who perform on the special include Dave Matthews, country stars Tim McGraw and Little Big Town, jazz greats Herbie Hancock and Wynton Marsalis, and R&B stars Andra Day and Jamie Foxx.

In addition, celebrities including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger will deliver surprise messages to those unsung heroes in the fields of trucking, food prep, healthcare, sanitation, law enforcement and more.

Viewers will be asked to donate to several charities, including No Kid Hungry, the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.