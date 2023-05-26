John Fogerty dedicates “Proud Mary” performance to Tina Turner at Manchester show

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

John Fogerty’s concerts usually include him performing his Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Proud Mary,” but the song took on special meaning at his concert in Manchester AO Arena Thursday night.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took time out of his show to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner, who turned “Proud Mary” into a classic, projecting an image of him, Tina and his two sons on the screen behind him.

“I toured with Tina way back about the year 2000,” he says in fan-shot footage posted on YouTube. “Of course Tina recorded my song ‘Proud Mary’ way back about 1971 and it was a breakthrough song for her, also a signature song.”

He added, “I saw her like every week with that red dress on and Ike (Turner) had girls dancing in the background … she was amazing.”

He then dedicated the song to Tina, noting, “This is the first good song I ever wrote.”

Fogerty previously paid tribute to Turner on his Instagram account and recently shared that same picture, writing, “Beyond her immense talent, she was incredibly kind-hearted and gracious. Her warmth and genuine spirit touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. It was an absolute privilege to know such a kind soul.”

