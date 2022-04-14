John Fogerty featured on new train-themed compilation album ‘Americana Railroad’

BMG/Renew Records

John Fogerty is featured on a new album called Americana Railroad made up of train-themed songs recorded by a variety of artists.

The 19-track collection, which will be released on CD and digital formats on June 17, was the brainchild of veteran roots rocker Carla Olson and her husband and longtime manager, Saul Davis. Olson is known for her series of collaborations with late Byrds member Gene Clark, while an early version of her band The Textones featured future Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine.

Americana Railroad features a mix of traditional and contemporary songs involving trains.

Fogerty contributes a version of the classic Steve Goodman folk song “City of New Orleans” that features Mickey Raphael on harmonica.

Other artists who appear on the album include Rocky Burnette, founding Electric Flag keyboardist Barry Goldberg, former Blasters guitarist Dave Alvin, longtime Paul McCartney touring guitarist Brian Ray, and Gene Clark’s son, Kai.

Olson is featured on three songs, including the album’s lead track, “Here Comes That Train Again,” a duet with Long Ryders member Stephen McCarthy, who also wrote the track. You can check out the tune at PopMatters.com and on YouTube.

Among the other noteworthy songs on the album are renditions of “Mystery Train,” “Train Kept A-Rollin’,” Woody Guthrie‘s “This Train,” Graham Nash‘s “Marrakesh Express” and Curtis Mayfield‘s “People Get Ready.”

“The Americana Railroad album is a collection of both history and metaphor for your listening and thought provoking pleasure,” says Olson.

You can pre-order the album now. It originally was issued as a limited-edition vinyl LP as part of the 2021 Record Store Day Black Friday event.

Here’s the full track list of Americana Railroad:

“Here Comes That Train Again” — Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson

“The Conductor Wore Black” — Robert Rex Waller Jr. with Chip Kinman

“Mystery Train” — Rocky Burnette with Barry Goldberg

“This Train” — Peter Case

“City of New Orleans” — John Fogerty with Mickey Raphael

“Marrakesh Express” — Dustbowl Revival

“Train Leaves Here This Morning” — Kai Clark with Byron Berline

“Train Kept A-Rollin'” — Gary Myrick

“Southwest Chief” — Dave Alvin

“500 Miles” — Alice Howe

“People Get Ready” — Deborah Poppink

“Steel Pony Blues” — Dom Flemons

“Runaway Train” — John York

“Waiting for a Train” — Paul Burch & Fats Kaplin

“Freight Train” — AJ Haynes of Seratones

“Whiskey Train” — Carla Olson & Brian Ray

“Mystery Train” — James Intveld with Barry Goldberg

“Midnight Rail” — Robert Rex Waller Jr. with Todd Wolfe

“I Remember the Railroad” — Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson

