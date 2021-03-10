John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan performing on Grammy special saluting to "the sounds of change"

CBS

John Fogerty, Gladys Knight and Gloria Estefan are among the many well-known artists from various musical genres who are taking part in A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change, a CBS special airing Wednesday, March 17, three days after the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The show will feature a star-studded lineup of performers paying tribute to the songs throughout history that inspired social change.

Fogerty will be playing his memorable Creedence Clearwater Revival protest anthem “Fortunate Son,” as well as his topical new solo song “Weeping in the Promised Land.” Knight will be singing the Marvin Gaye classic “What’s Going On?”

Also on the bill are Patti LaBelle, Sheila E., Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, Yolanda Adams and more.

Presented by The Recording Academy and CBS, the two-hour special will highlight “songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs,” according to a statement, with each artist offering their own interpretation of songs that embrace social justice and equality, in addition to sharing the stories behind them.

In addition, the program will feature celebrity presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art and activism who will help revisit some iconic Grammy performances, as well as historic moments in our history.

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and also will be available via livestream and on-demand on the Paramount+ streaming service.

By Matt Friedlander and Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.