John Fogerty has a “new outlook” on touring now that he owns his songs again

John Fogerty is set to hit the road in late April on what will be his first tour since regaining worldwide rights to all of his music with Creedence Clearwater Revival, and he’s certainly looking forward to playing those tunes on the road.

“There’s sort of a new outlook, I must say,” he tells ABC Audio. “Retaining now, finally, the ownership — it just gives me kinda a new lease on life artistically.”

Fogerty says he suspects that now that he’s in control of his music “there will be a renewed” energy onstage, but that energy may also be coming from another source.

“I’m onstage with my own kids in my band,” he says of sons Shane and Tyler, who are joining him on tour, “and getting to share this music with them and getting to play the songs with them as a band, you know, if you’re a parent it’s the best.”

And while some kids may loathe their parents’ music, Fogerty says that’s not the case with his kids.

“Happily, they like this kind of music. You know, I’m not forcing them to eat broccoli or something,” he jokes. “They enjoy classic rock and it shows up even in the songs that they write.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Fogerty’s Celebration Tour kicks off April 27 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

