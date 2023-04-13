John Fogerty honored with NAMM’s Music For Life Award

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

John Fogerty was honored Thursday with the National Association of Music Merchants’ Music for Life Award, which is the organization’s highest honor. Fogerty was celebrated for his contributions to music and for inspiring artists everywhere.

“To get a lifetime achievement-type award is always very satisfying,” Fogerty tells ABC Audio. “It’s nice to be recognized for things that you’ve accomplished in your career.” A fire alarm interrupted his celebration, prompting Fogerty to joke about his award, “I hardly got a chance to hold it.”

Fogerty joins a prestigious list of past Music for Life winners, including Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Bob Weir, Melissa Etheridge and Kenny Loggins.

Next up for Fogerty, he’s set to hit the road for his Celebration Tour, which kicks off April 27 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnForgerty.com.

