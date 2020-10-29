John Fogerty joins TikTok with a strong message for President Trump

Credit: Myriam Santos

John Fogerty has had it with President Donald Trump using his music at campaign stops without permission, so he’s joined TikTok to issue one final message.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival founder has already sent President Trump a “cease and desist” letter to stop playing his single “Fortunate Son” at his rallies, which have gone unanswered.

“I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse…Therefore, I am issuing a ‘cease and desist’ order,” the rocker tweeted earlier this month and included a photo of his younger self in uniform.

Now, Fogerty is hoping that his new TikTok video will catch the president’s attention and even tapped his young granddaughter to give him a helping hand.

“Today with school being online, I thought I would give a history lesson,” the youngster — who is sporting an official John Fogerty shirt — begins the video. “My grandpa wrote a song called ‘Fortunate Son.’ He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to.”

His granddaughter concludes with a rallying cry, declaring, “My generation can’t let this happen again” before turning to Fogerty and signaling, “Hit it, Grandpa!”

The rocker begins strumming his 1969 CCR hit, which he penned during the Vietnam War to express his frustration over young men from financially modest backgrounds being drafted while those of wealth and power seemingly dodged the orders.

The video ends with Fogerty belting out the lyrics as his granddaughter rushes to his side waving an American flag.

President Trump has yet to respond.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.