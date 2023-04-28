John Fogerty kicks off Celebration Tour with Creedence Clearwater Revival-heavy se

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

John Fogerty launched his Celebration Tour in Uncasville, Connecticut, Thursday, marking his first tour since regaining the worldwide rights to the songs he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Not surprisingly, Fogerty’s set was filled with CCR classics, with SetList.fm reporting he opened with “Bad Moon Rising,” one of 18 CCR songs in the set. Others included “Up Around The Bend,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “Travelin’ Band” and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.”

He also closed the show with three CCR tunes, “Fortunate Son,” “Down on the Corner” and “Proud Mary.”

But his solo work was not forgotten, with Fogerty also performing his classic “Centerfield,” “The Old Man Down The Road” and more.

John Fogerty’s Celebration Tour continues with a show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Friday, April 28. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

