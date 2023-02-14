John Fogerty releases live version of love song “Joy Of My Life”

BMG

John Fogerty is in a romantic mood this Valentine’s Day. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped a live version of the love song “Joy Of My Life,” which originally appeared on his 1997 Grammy Award-winning album, Blue Moon Swamp.

“’Joy of My Life’ is the first love song that I wrote and is a love letter to my wife Julie,” the Creedence Clearwater Revival rocker shares. “It’s about that emotion when you meet someone and fall in love, and how joyful and special that is.”

He adds, “It’s one of my favorite songs that I’ve written, and I am so thrilled to know what my song has meant to so many.”

Up next, Fogerty’s set to play the BeachLife Festival, taking place May 5 to 7 in Redondo Beach, California. He’s featured on the bill as playing “music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.”

