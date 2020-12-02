John Fogerty says playing "Centerfield" at Dodger Stadium on his 75th birthday was an "awesome experience"

Bob Fogerty/BMG

John Fogerty recently released the Fogerty’s Factory album, a 12-track collection featuring performances by the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and his three youngest children — sons Tyler and Shane, and daughter Kelsy — most of which are new versions of CCR tunes and Fogerty solo songs.

Most of the songs were recorded at Fogerty’s home while the family was self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the lead track, a rendition of his classic 1985 baseball homage “Centerfield,” was performed at an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of a special 75th birthday celebration for John in May.

Fogerty tells ABC Audio that performing “Centerfield” at the L.A. ballpark with his kids is something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

As he notes, “[B]ecause I’m such a baseball fan, and they all know that, of course, that’s why I wrote ‘Centerfield’ in the first place…to do it with my family in a Major League Baseball stadium…on my 75th birthday, I mean, you couldn’t script it any better…It was just an awesome experience for me.”

John’s son Tyler, meanwhile, tells ABC Audio that performing and getting to spend time at the empty stadium was “very bizarre, but very cool.”

He adds, “I’m glad that in the weirdness that people can’t go to a baseball game, at least something cool like that was able to happen…It was just…incredible standing down on the field and you’re playing and you can hear the sound just…echoing all around you.”



You can check out a video featuring the “Centerfield” performance and highlights of the birthday celebration at Fogerty’s official YouTube channel.

Fogerty’s Factory is available now on CD and digitally. A vinyl version will be released on January 15, 2021.

