John Fogerty teams up with String Cheese Incident for special Red Rocks show

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

John Fogerty made a special appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Friday, July 14, to join the String Cheese Incident for a set that they called the first-ever “John Fogerty Incident.”

After the jam band played a set of their own tracks, they returned to the stage with Fogerty and his son Shane to tear through a bunch of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics, including “Up Around the Bend,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?,” “Down on the Corner” and “Fortunate Son.”

The show ended with an encore that included the classics “Bad Moon Rising” and “Proud Mary.”

“Thank you, @redrocksco and @sci_official for playing with us! It was out of this world!” Fogerty shared on Instagram. “Thanks to the fans who came out and rocked the house with us! We love getting to play at Red Rocks.”

String Cheese Incident added, “Such a thrill! Thank you John and @shanefogerty for rocking out with us! We will never forget this one…”

Fogerty is currently on his own U.S. tour and will play Friant, California, on Friday, July 21. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.