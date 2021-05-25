John Fogerty to launch Las Vegas residency this October featuring his new “Travelin’ Band” show

Credit: Nela Koenig

John Fogerty has announced his first concerts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a six-show Las Vegas engagement this October at the Encore Theater at the Wynn resort and casino.

The concerts will feature Fogerty playing his all-new “Travelin’ Band” show, which will focus on his many classic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

The new concerts are scheduled for October 6, 9, 10, 13, 15 and 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. PT, while a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit WynnLasVegas.com and Ticketmaster.com for more details.

“Las Vegas! I can’t wait to be back at Wynn,” says the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who celebrates his 76th birthday this Friday. “This will be my fourth year playin’ at Encore Theater. It’s good to be back with my Las Vegas family. It’s gonna be a big celebration. I can’t think of a better way than to throw a rock and roll party playin’ all my hits for you.”

In January, Fogerty released his latest solo song, the topical, gospel-influenced “Weeping in the Promised Land.” The track followed the November 2020 release of Fogerty’s Factory, a 12-track collection that features new versions of CCR tunes, and Fogerty solo songs and select covers that John recorded with his three youngest children — sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy — during the COVID-19 lockdown.

