John Fogerty to release full-length 'Fogerty's Factory' album in November

John Fogerty will be releasing an expanded full-length album version of the Fogerty’s Factory EP, which initially was issued as a seven-song digital collection in May.

The 12-track Fogerty’s Factory album will be released on CD and digitally on November 20, while a vinyl LP version is due out on January 15, 2021.

Fogerty’s Factory feature versions of four Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, six selections from John’s solo career and two cover tunes, all performed live by John and three of his children — sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy.

Most of the performances were recorded at home while the Fogerty family has been self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many debuted as part of a series of videos that were posted on John’s YouTube channel and social media sites.

The album kicks off with a rendition of Fogerty’s solo hit “Centerfield” that John and his kids played at an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 28 in celebration of the founding CCR frontman’s 75th birthday.

The version of the Creedence hit “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” that appears on the album is the audio from a video that was aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, while renditions of CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son” come from a satellite-radio special that featured John, Shane and Tyler.

The cover tunes featured on the album are Bill Withers‘ “Lean on Me” and Steve Goodman‘s “City of New Orleans.”

Explaining how the Fogerty’s Factory recordings came about, John notes, “Our family wanted to do something that might bring a smile or help others, so [my wife] Julie suggested we bring music to ease some of the pain we were all feeling…So, we gathered in our home studio and created music.”

Here’s the Fogerty’s Factory track list:

“Centerfield” (Dodgers Stadium version)

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” (from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

“Lean on Me”

“Hot Rod Heart”

“Blue Moon Nights”

“Tombstone Shadow”

“City of New Orleans”

“Proud Mary”

“Blueboy”

“Bad Moon Rising” (from satellite-radio special)

“Fortunate Son” (from satellite-radio special)

“Don’t You Wish It Was True”

