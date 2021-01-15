John Fogerty's 'Fogerty's Factory' album released on vinyl today; John gushes about the family project

Credit: Julie Fogerty

Ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty‘s Fogerty’s Factory album, which was issued on CD and digitally in November, gets its vinyl release today.

The 12-track collection features mostly of new versions of CCR tunes and Fogerty solo songs that John recorded with his three youngest children — sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy.

Most of the performances were recorded at Fogerty’s Los Angeles-area home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many debuted as part of a series of videos posted on John’s YouTube channel.

John tells ABC Audio that his wife, Julie, suggested that he and the kids start recording performance videos together, and he says he realized from the first song they played it was a special opportunity.

“[T]o do one of my songs with my kids was…it doesn’t get any better than that,” Fogerty gushes. “I recognized what this was when we were rehearsing. This was priceless…You know, in the past, I never envisioned a whole family band. And right at the outset, the fact that we were playing one of my songs together as a family was unbelievably cool.”

Tyler Fogerty tells ABC Audio that he was pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction fans had to the performance videos.

Tyler and Shane have both performed with their dad on his recent tours, but Tyler says he was glad the Fogerty’s Factory project gave him the chance to play with Kelsy too. He adds, “And it was cool just to do it in a very informal way…[It] was very at home and comfortable and friendly.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Shane echoes Tyler’s sentiments, noting that the Fogerty’s Factory performances were “a homegrown thing that started kind of naturally and…people reacted really well to it.”

Here’s the Fogerty’s Factory track list:

“Centerfield” (Dodger Stadium version)

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” (from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

“Lean on Me” (Bill Withers cover)

“Hot Rod Heart”

“Blue Moon Nights”

“Tombstone Shadow”

“City of New Orleans” (Steve Goodman cover)

“Proud Mary”

“Blueboy”

“Bad Moon Rising” (from satellite-radio special)

“Fortunate Son” (from satellite-radio special)

“Don’t You Wish It Was True”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.