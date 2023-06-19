John Goodman Shows Off His Incredible 200lbs Weight Loss

70-year-old Dan Goodman, best known for playing Dan Conner on ‘Roseanne,’ continues showing off his dramatic 200lbs weight loss.

While on the black carpet of the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival on Sunday for the third season premiere of his hit HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones, John flaunted his shrinking frame wearing a fitted suit jacket paired with beige trousers and a yellow tie.

John weighed in at 392 pounds and slowly started the journey by quitting drinking and staying on a Mediterranean-style eating plan.

Since then, he has continued to exercise six days a week, hitting 10,000-12,000 steps per day, and uses an elliptical bicycle and treadmill.

What do you do to stay in shape? Have you ever lost a huge amount of weight? How did you do it?