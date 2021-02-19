John Gotti’s Wine Collection Up for Sale

If you want to drink like mobster John Gotti, you can grab his personal wine collection. Gotti’s son Junior is selling three dozen bottles of the “Teflon Don” wine collection through a Long Island, New York Wine shop called Enoteca LLC. “These are some of the best wines in the world,” said owner Tony D’Aiuto. “I was completely blown away.” The bottles range in price from $3,250 to $9,200 dollars and come with a certificate of authenticity. Do you own anything that was once owned by someone famous?