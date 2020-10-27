John Kay hoping pay-per-view benefit for the Lobero Theatre with help the "community treasure" stay afloat

Credit: Jutta Maue Kay

Founding Steppenwolf frontman John Kay recently taped a solo concert at Santa Barbara, California’s historic Lobero Theatre that will air as a pay-per-view event on Friday, November 13, to help raise money to keep the venue from closing.

The show, which was shot without an audience, is part of the “Live from the Lobero” series of benefit events that also has included similar performances by Kenny Loggins and KT Tunstall.

Kay tells ABC Audio that he was happy to do the show because he’s seen many concerts at the Lobero Theatre, which is located near his home, and he considers it “a community treasure.”

As he explains, “Doing this on behalf of the Lobero is my way of kind of saying ‘thank you’ for what the Lobero has provided to my partner…Jutta and I all those wonderful evenings there.”

Regarding his performance, Kay says, “I’ve seen the results…[I]t’s well-edited…It sounded pretty good. So, I’m hoping that, as a consequence, a few ducats will come the Lobero’s way.”

Steppenwolf retired as a touring act in 2018, but Kay has continued to play select solo acoustic shows. Of course, any plans he had this year have been put on hold, so the Lobero concert may offer fans their only chance to see him play in 2020.

Tickets for the concert are $15, and are available now at LivefromtheLobero.org. People who are able to make an additional donation to help the venue stay in business are welcome to do so when they purchase tickets.

Kay tells ABC Audio that he hopes people will help out music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic anytime they’re able to do so, “particularly the smaller clubs…where making ends meet is already a challenge under the best of circumstances.”

John Kay Live from the Lobero from Lobero Theatre on Vimeo.

By Matt Friedlander

