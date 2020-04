Incase you missed episode 2 of “Some Good News” with John Krasinski, it’s a MUST SEE!

This one was inspired by a tweet from a girl named Aubrey who was sad about having to miss her much-anticipated trip to see Hamilton on Broadway.

Well, John and his wife Emily Blunt informed a star-struck Aubrey that they’ll be flying her to see the show once Broadway reopens.

And then…..all the magic happened!

