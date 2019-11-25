John Legend Addresses Backlash to His ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Remake

John Legend, People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive has been met with a lot of criticism over the updated version of the Christmas song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The song is a duet with Kelly Clarkson. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said that he and Kelly thought it would be fun to release a new version of the song amid the controversy over the songs lyrics. Some say that the 1944 lyrics have the male coercing the female to spend the night. John said that people are free to listen to whichever version they choose. Sharon Osbourne from “The Talk” said that it was ridiculous to change an “innocent lyric.” Do you think people are mad about the updated lyric or mad that it is John Legend singing it? How do you feel about anyone updating the lyric?