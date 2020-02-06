John Legend announces ‘Bigger Love’ tour

ID-PR

John Legend plans to spread love across the country this summer.

The EGOT winner announced Thursday his Bigger Love 2020 tour. “New year, new music, new tour -- this summer I'll be traveling around North America for my #BIGGERLOVETOUR!” Legend commented on Instagram.

The “Conversations in the Dark” singer will perform 27 shows, beginning August 12 in Dallas. Cities also include Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The Voice coach will wrap up the tour September 25 in San Diego.

Last week, Legend win his 11th Grammy for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. He performed the song on the show with Khaled in a tribute to the late rapper.

Pre-sale tickets for the Bigger Love tour go on-sale February 11 at 10 a.m. local time on Legend’s website. Public on-sale starts on Valentine's Day, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

