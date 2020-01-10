John Legend debuts new single, “Conversations in the Dark”

ABC/Paula Lobo

John Legend has a new song for lovers.

The EGOT winner debuted his romantic new single, “Conversations in the Dark,” on Friday. The track will be featured when Legend appears on the NBC series, This Is Us, next week.

The Voice coach posted a clip of the track on Instagram with home movies of various couples expressing their love. On the song, Legend sings, “I won’t ever try to change you, change you/I will always want the same you, same you/Swear on everything I pray to/That I won’t break your heart”

It’s unknown what role Legend will be playing on the show, but in a recent This Is Us promo clip, he appears to be portraying himself as he sits onstage behind a piano.

"Conversations in the Dark” follows the release of the 10-time Grammy winner’s holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, in October 2019.

This Is Us featuring John Legend, airs Tuesday, January 14th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

