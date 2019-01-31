John Legend Decides to Learn How to Swim at 40

John Legend shared with his social media followers that he recently took his first swimming lesson since the age of 5.

He said his dad didn’t learn to swim til he was in his 60’s so he feels ahead of schedule.

Many of his fans shared their own late-start swimming stories with him.

One person used John’s song lyrics to All of Me against him asking, so what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie? He responded, ALL. LIES. Hahaha.

What is something everyone else learned to do at a young age except you?