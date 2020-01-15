John Legend endorses Elizabeth Warren while scolding supporters of Bernie Sanders

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboWith about 20 days to go before the Iowa caucus, the six qualifying candidates who made it to the seventh Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday made their final pitch to voters. One candidate stood out in particular to John Legend, who revealed about an hour after closing arguments that Elizabeth Warren had earned his vote.

"I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary," tweeted Legend in response to the Massachusetts senator's most memorable moment during the debate -- when she pointed out that the only undefeated candidates on stage were women, her and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"Keep in mind that the men on this stage have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every race are the women -- Amy and me," said Warren during the debate, which drew swift applause from the audience and broad smiles from the five other candidates.

Warren also enthusiastically reached out to Legend following his endorsement, writing, "Thank you @JohnLegend! I’m happy to have you in this fight for big, structural change."

Unfortunately, not everyone was as enthused about the "All of Me" singer's decision and tried debating him in hopes of changing his mind.

Most obviously, supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders showed up in droves criticizing his decision, which prompted The Voice judge to call them out in a followup tweet.

"Some of you Bernie supporters do quite the disservice to your candidate, who seems to be a great human being. Try not to drive people away with your nastiness," said Legend. "I will happily vote for him if he wins the primary. Chill."

Legend also reminded his followers that he would be "happy to pay more taxes if Warren or Sanders or anyone else wins the Dem primary."

