John Legend & Kelly Clarkson team up for "Baby It's Cold Outside" duet

Columbia RecordsLast week, John Legend told fans to "stay tuned" after one asked him if he'd ever do a duet with fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Well, he has, and it'll be out November 8.

The duet will appear on a deluxe edition of John's 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmas. There are four new tracks, including the Kelly duet, a remake of "Baby It's Cold Outside."

This particular version has updated lyrics written by John and Natasha Rothwell of the HBO series Insecure, presumably to counteract the problematic nature of the song's original words.

As Vanity Fair reports, when Kelly sings, "What will my friends think...", John sings, "I think they should rejoice."

"If I have one more drink?" she continues. "It's your body and your choice," he responds.

The other new tracks are covers of "This Christmas," "My Favorite Things" and "Christmas In New Orleans." The album's available for pre-order now.

Here's the track listing:

"What Christmas Means to Me" (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

"Bring Me Love"

"This Christmas"

"My Favorite Things"

"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (feat. Kelly Clarkson)

"Christmas in New Orleans"

"Silver Bells"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

"No Place Like Home"

"Merry Christmas Baby"/"Give Love on Christmas Day"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"By Christmas Eve"

"Purple Snowflakes"

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"

"Please Come Home for Christmas"

"Wrap Me Up in Your Love"

"Waiting for Christmas"

"Merry Merry Christmas"

