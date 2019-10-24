John Legend teases Christmas song with Kelly Clarkson

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCJohn Legend and Kelly Clarkson aren't just colleagues on The Voice: Back in 2012, they were mentors together on another, short-lived singing competition called Duets, and they even sang together on Kelly's 2015 album Piece by Piece. Now, it seems they may be teaming up again...for some holiday music.

Asked by a fan on Twitter, "Can you record a Christmas song with @kellyclarkson?," John replied, "Stay tuned!"

Since John released a Christmas album last year called A Legendary Christmas, it's possible that he's planning to re-release it with extra tracks, one of which might feature Kelly. Or maybe all four Voice judges will team up for a holiday release.

By the way, Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have both released Christmas albums as well. They recorded a duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," that appears on her 2018 album of the same name, while Gwen co-wrote a song called "Christmas Eve," which Blake recorded for his album, Cheers, It's Christmas.

Kelly, meanwhile, released a holiday album called Wrapped In Red in 2013.

