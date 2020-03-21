John Legend: ‘Voice’ Taped Until End of April

The coronavirus is shutting things down left and right. However, fans of The Voice can still enjoy their favorite show.

According to one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, the show has been taped through the end of April.

Legend told the Associated Press, There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May. So, who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.

If all goes well, The Voice will resume live in May.

Which of your favorite shows has been canceled or postponed?