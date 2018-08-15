John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Come Together for an Epic Selfie

Beatles fans had to take a second look on Monday when the sons of the late John Lennon and Paul McCartney took a selfie together.

James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon took to Instagram for a picture and besides their looks, they both share their father’s love of music, as they’re both musicians.

James is Paul’s fourth child, he has four sisters including, fashion designer Stella McCartney. Sean has a brother Julian Lennon from his father’s marriage to Cynthia Lennon.

