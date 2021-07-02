John Lennon, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix & more being turned into Funko Pop! figures

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix are among the music stars who are being turned into Funko Pop! figures.

The toy company has announced a slew of new, music-themed editions of its ever-popular big-headed collectables as part of its Popapalooza event.

Multiple Lennon figures were revealed in a post on Funko Pop!’s official Twitter feed, including one depicting the late Beatles legend wearing a khaki army jacket, and another showing him as he looked in a famous 1974 photo taken of him flashing a peace sign in front of the Statue of Liberty. However, the post notes that the designs currently are “subject to licensor approval.”

The Elvis figure shows the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll wearing a bejeweled white jumpsuit and is packaged in a box that features a replica of Presley’s 1975 Pure Gold compilation.

The Hendrix toy shows the guitar great in the outfit he wore for his Live in Maui performance. The figure’s design also is “subject to licensor approval.”

Other Popalooza announcements include new figures of Green Day, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne.

The new Funko Pop! toys are expected to be released in the coming weeks and months.

