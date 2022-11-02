John Lennon ‘granny’ glasses, Neil Young’s Cadillac & more going under the hammer

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

A pair of John Lennon’s trademark round, wire-frame ‘granny’ glasses and a Cadillac convertible once owned by Neil Young are among the many items going under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll auction the weekend of November 11-13 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

The gold-tone glasses, which Julien’s says have been photo-matched to confirm that the late Beatles member actually wore them, is estimated to sell for between $60,000-$80,000. If you’re a rock and roll gear head with deep pockets, expect to pay between $100,000 to $150,000 for a sky-blue 1949 Cadillac Series 62 convertible once owned by Young, and only 8,000 of which were ever produced.

Other items to be offered at the auction include a grand piano personally owned and used by Bob Dylan at his Woodstock, New York home ($50,000-$70,000); a studio-played 1968 Fender Precision bass guitar owned by Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Stu Cook, used to record CCR classics including “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son” ($30,000 – $50,000); and a “one-of-a-kind black and yellow Charvel EVH art series guitar,” signed and played by Eddie Van Halen during a an April 17, 2008 concert in Reno, Nevada ($40,000 – $60,000).

The item with the highest pre-sale estimate, however, is a signed 1973 Fender Mustang guitar that Kurt Cobain played — and subsequently smashed — during Nirvana‘s first-ever U.S. tour in 1989. Expect that to sell for between $200,000 and $400,000. Julien’s previously auctioned Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E guitar, which he famously played during Nirvana’s ﻿MTV Unplugged﻿ performance, for a record-breaking $6 million.

Memorabilia from the Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, David Gilmour, Gene Simmons, Meat Loaf, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Nikki Sixx and more will also be offered at the auction.

For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

